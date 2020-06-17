'I’ll live the rest of yours for you': Ali Fazal's heartfelt message after mother passes away

Actor Ali Fazal's mother Usma Saeed passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said that the demise happened after a "quick succession of health complications". "Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace," the spokesperson added.
Fazal on Wednesday evening tweeted a picture of his mother and wrote, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali."
The actor's team requested his fans and the press for some privacy. "Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point," read the statement.
Ali Fazal's fiancée, Richa Chadha shared his post and wrote, "Hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie."
The couple was supposed to get married in April this way, but the wedding was cancelled in the wake of the lockdown enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic. "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively," the couple's spokesperson had confirmed.
(With inputs from Agencies)
