'I’ll live the rest of yours for you': Ali Fazal's heartfelt message after mother passes away

Actor Ali Fazal's mother Usma Saeed passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said that the demise happened after a "quick succession of health complications". "Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace," the spokesperson added.

Fazal on Wednesday evening tweeted a picture of his mother and wrote, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali."