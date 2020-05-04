'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool': Ayushmann Khurrana shares casting couch experience in his initial days

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khuranna is an outsider who has made a mark in the Hindi film industry. Ayushmann shot to fame from 2012 hit 'Vicky Donor' and there has been no looking back. Today, he is dubbed as one of the most bankable actors, courtesy to his back-to-back hits. However, his journey in Bollywood hasn't been a smooth one as the actor had to struggle in his initial days and had some horrifying experiences. In a recent interview, Ayushmann Khuranna revealed that he faced casting couch and shared his experience with a director.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer."

Ayushmann Khuranna also spoke about how he faced rejections and failures when he gave auditions. He said, "Also, I’m well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don’t think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years."

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan', which was about a gay love story. It released on February 21 and starred debutant Jitendra Kumar. It also starred the 'Badhai Ho' duo - Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film was written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

Ayushmann will be next seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 'Gulabo Sitabo' is a quirky family comedy film written by Juhi Chaturvedi and directed by Shoojit Sircar. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri with Sheel Kumar, the flick has been shot in Lucknow.