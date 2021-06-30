'I’ll get more 'gaalis'': Darshan Kumaar on playing Major Sameer in 'The Family Man' season 3

Actor Darshan Kumar, who plays the role of Major Sameer in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's 'The Family Man', in a recent interview said that he will get "more gaalis" for essaying the antagonist in season 3.
The actor, in a chat with indianexpress.com, opened up about the reactions to his character and also hinted at what to expect from his character in the third installment of the popular show.
Kumar said that when DK had approached him for the role of Sameer, the filmmaker had said that the character would become "someone people will start hating in the third season."
"But people started hating me in the second one only," the actor said.
"I was expecting more (screen time) in season two but it’s okay. I’m praying that happens in the third. Though I know I’ll get more 'gaalis' but it’s fine," he added.
Kumar also confirmed that Raj and DJ are currently working on the script of 'The Family Man' season 3.
The actor said that he's waiting for Major Sameer to come face to face with Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari.
Created by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man 2' is an edgy action-drama series.
In the action- drama series, Manoj Bajpayee essays the role of Srikant Tiwari, who is juggling between being a family man and a secret agent working for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.
The second season of the show started streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.
It is a multilingual action thriller that follows the exploits of a terrorism investigation agency official.
The series also features Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha.
The first season of the series went online in 2019.