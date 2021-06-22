'I'll do more in the theatres': Vijay Deverakonda on rumours of Rs 200 crore offer for OTT release of 'Liger'

South star Vijay Deverakonda has trashed the reports that his upcoming pan-India movie 'Liger' is heading to a digital platform for its release.

The bilingual film, which will also feature Ananya Pandey, is being directed by Puri Jagannadh of Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Pokkiri' fame.

On Monday, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor took to Twitter and shared a photo of a regional media report that claimed that the makers have been approached by a leading streaming service to buy the film and its satellite rights for a whopping Rs 200 crore.

"Too little. I'll do more in the theatres," the 32-year-old actor, who plays a boxer in the upcoming film, wrote in response.