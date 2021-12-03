'I'll always have your back': Athiya Shetty gets emotional as brother Ahan makes his debut with 'Tadap'

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty penned a heartfelt note for his brother Ahan Shetty as his debut film 'Tadap' hit the big screens on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Athiya posted an adorbale photo from their childhood days. In the caption, the 'Mubarakan' actress called Ahan 'humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core'.

"For me, before anything else, I’ll always be most proud of the person you’ve grown into. Humble, kind, resilient, honest and loyal to the core. I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go," she wrote in the caption.

"Your time is now and forever! Love you… I’ll always have your back," Athiya added.

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the post, Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher and others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Athiya recently attended the screening of 'Tadap' with her parents and beau KL Rahul. She also posed for the paparazzi with Ahan at the screening along with KL Rahul and her family. It was KL Rahul and Athiya's first public appearance as a couple.

Directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' is set to release theatrically on December 3. It also stars Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati.

The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama 'RX 100', which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

'Tadap' is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Baadshaho'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 01:46 PM IST