Ileana D’Cruz shares unedited bikini photo; reveals she has deleted apps that make her look 'slimmer'

Actress Ileana D’Cruz recently endorsed body positivity on her Instagram account as she revealed deleting apps that made her look slimmer.

Sharing an unedited picture of herself wearing red bikini, Ileana wrote, “So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me.”

Ileana's latest release was the digital film "The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

She will next be seen in "Unfair N Lovely", a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

Besides that, Ileana also wrapped the upcoming yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The film, touted to be an ultimate 'date movie', will present a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships in a fast-paced world.

It is being directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film also marks Applause Entertainment's foray into the big screen experience.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:06 AM IST