Ileana D'Cruz reveals she always had issues accepting her body the way it is

Mumbai: Ileana DCruz, who regularly gives sleepless nights to netizens with sexy snapshots on social media, has revealed that she has always had issues accepting her body the way it is.

At the same time, the 33-year-old actress claims that she is in a happier space right now, and that she respects her body a lot more than before.

During an interview with IANS, Ileana said: "I have always had issues accepting my body the way it is. I have finally come to a place maybe where I am learning to like it how it is. I am respecting it a lot more and taking care of it a lot more. And I think it is showing, so I am happier right now."

Ileana, who returned to the Bollywood screen after a hiatus with the multistarrer "Pagalpanti", also shared diet and fitness tips with fans: "There are times when I workout like crazy, for months. I lose weight and look great. Then, I give it up for a while. I have realised that if you change your lifestyle completely, it makes a difference. Earlier I used to spend so much time in the gym and did not focus as much on what I was eating. I have realised that ninety percent of what you look like is your diet. So, you need to eat well. Invest in a good nutritionist if possible. Eat clean, eat well. That's what I try and do as much as possible now. I am very careful about what I am eating. Keep a check on how much sugar you consume daily."