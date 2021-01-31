'Ikde, tikde... ataa kuthe?' Check out Shilpa Shetty's hilarious banter with paparazzi

Actress Shilpa Shetty stepped out with her husband Raj Kundra on Saturday, and was captured by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai.
In a video, which was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actress is seen joking with the shutterbugs in Marathi as they request her to pose for a solo shot.
When a photographer asked Shilpa Shetty Kundra to pose for him, one more time before getting in her car, the actress quipped, "Ikde, tikde, aatha kutthe?"
"Even the car door refuses to open on seeing you all," she added in Hindi.
She was also seen schooling a paparazzo for not wearing a mask.
Check out the video here:
Shilpa is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2', which is one of the biggest and most awaited multi-starrer franchise films of this year.
The 2003 original film featured Rawal, along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen in lead roles.
Apart from Shilpa, the sequel also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.
After completing the shoot in Manaili, Himachal Pradesh, the team recently shot the title track in Mumbai
A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.
