'Ikde, tikde... ataa kuthe?' Check out Shilpa Shetty's hilarious banter with paparazzi

Actress Shilpa Shetty stepped out with her husband Raj Kundra on Saturday, and was captured by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

In a video, which was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actress is seen joking with the shutterbugs in Marathi as they request her to pose for a solo shot.

When a photographer asked Shilpa Shetty Kundra to pose for him, one more time before getting in her car, the actress quipped, "Ikde, tikde, aatha kutthe?"

"Even the car door refuses to open on seeing you all," she added in Hindi.

She was also seen schooling a paparazzo for not wearing a mask.

