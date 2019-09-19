IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer kisses Deepika after winning Best Actor award

It was a star-studded affair at the 20th IIFA Awards on September 18th night where many took home the awards. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana hosted the night whereas performances from several stars added more glamour to it. Ranveer Singh kickstarted the ceremony with his high energy opening act that enthralled the audience.

Ranveer Singh’s opening act included a mashup of his hits including ‘Malhari’, ‘Aankh Marey’, ‘Khalibali’. He also rapped on ‘Mere Gully Mein’ and ‘Apna Time Aayega’. The performance was met with loudest cheers as even celebrities could not stop themselves from sharing his performance videos.