IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer kisses Deepika after winning Best Actor award

It was a star-studded affair at the 20th IIFA Awards on September 18th night where many took home the awards. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana hosted the night whereas performances from several stars added more glamour to it. Ranveer Singh kickstarted the ceremony with his high energy opening act that enthralled the audience.
Ranveer Singh’s opening act included a mashup of his hits including ‘Malhari’, ‘Aankh Marey’, ‘Khalibali’. He also rapped on ‘Mere Gully Mein’ and ‘Apna Time Aayega’. The performance was met with loudest cheers as even celebrities could not stop themselves from sharing his performance videos.
Deepika Padukone, who turned up at the award ceremony looking like a queen, was seen having a conversation Ranveer Singh which was loved by DeepVeer fans. The two of them shared cutesy moments and even thanked each other during their winning speeches as both took home Best Actor and Actress award for Padmaavat.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to come together in Kabir Khan’s ’83.
