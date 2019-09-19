IIFA 2019: B-town celebs arrive in style for the starry night

New Delhi: The biggest award night of Bollywood is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the green carpet of the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is currently underway in Mumbai.

The stars are going all out with their fashion choices this year, from elegantly carrying gowns to tuxedos and suits, Bollywood stars are putting their best foot forward.

The star-studded event will witness some stellar performances by a host of celebrities including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and newbie Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who was one of the first celebrities to arrive, turned heads in a stunning white princess gown. The official Instagram account of IIFA posted the picture, writing, "Our princess @saraalikhan95 beating Cinderalla at her own game." The actress looked nothing less than a princess straight out of a fairy tale. The actor dolled up in an intricately designed white gown for the green carpet.

The Khurrana brothers - Ayushmann and Aparshakti too turned up at the big night looking absolute dappers with their leading ladies by their side, giving everyone major couple goals.

Vicky Kaushal walked the green carpet looking dapper in a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants coupled with formal shoes to finish off his look. We bet that his female fandom is going weak in the knees right now! National award-winners Ayushmann and Vicky also posed for a happy picture together.

Radhika Apte grabbed eyeballs looking her fashionable best. In the picture shared by IIFA, the actor wore an elegant yet chic white dress.

Make way for the absolutely gorgeous Madhuri Dixit! The actor, who is ageing like fine wine, rocked a stunning red dress coupled with hoop earrings.

Also spotted at the event was Preity Zinta, who turned heads in a gorgeous silver gown and a bold red lip.

Looking glamorous as ever, Nushrat Bharucha arrived for the big night in a striking blue gown.

Many other celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, Gulshan Grover, Mouni Roy, Rahul Bose, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Daisy Shah, arrived at the award ceremony looking their fashionable best.

The 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards will be hosted by the talented duo - Aparshakti Khurrana and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks, which will feature the best of the Music and Fashion industry, will be hosted by Radhika Apte along with Ali Fazal. It will feature musical renditions from talented composers including Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman.

The gala will also have performances from singers like Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, and Tulsi Kumar.

The prestigious award night will be broadcasted on Colors Viacom18 for the fifth consecutive year.