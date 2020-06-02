IFTDA writes to Maha CM Uddhav Thackery to relax rule barring 65-plus actors on set

The Maharashtra government has allowed resumption of film shooting with a detailed, 16-page roster of guidelines. However, the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking certain changes in the guidelines.

The changes have been sought in a letter from IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit to chief minister Thackeray. The letter has also been referred to Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, chief secretary of cultural affairs, Maharashtra.

Among guidelines that IFTDA have asked to be reconsidered is one that states any person above 65 years of age shall not be allowed in shooting areas. Also it has been advised that there should be a doctor and nurse stationed at each shooting premise.

Referring to these rules, the letter states:

"Sir,

"Let us inform you that major legendary actors viz. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Shakti Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Pankaj Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Danny Denzongpa, DalipTahil, Tinnu Anand, Rakesh Bedi, Kabir Bedi and others. Legendary directors, filmmakers and writers viz. Anil Sharma, David Dhawan, Subhash Ghai, Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, Prakash Jha, Shekhar Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Priyadarshan, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and others, who are above 65 years, are actively working in the industry. This clause is therefore impractical since it would restrict some of the great luminaries of our industry.

"We would like to bring to your kind notice that the state is already facing issues due to non-availability of the doctors and nurses to cope with the increased number of patients from the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore it is not practical to have a doctor and a nurse to be stationed at each shooting premises. Instead we suggest having a doctor and Nurse available area wise at the shooting locations."

The letter further states: "We request you to consider our appeal on the same and make the necessary changes in the GR accordingly."