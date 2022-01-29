IFTDA urges producer bodies to work with bonafide casting directors to keep tabs on fraudsters exploiting actresses

The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has written to three major producer bodies to inform its members to work with casting directors who are bonafide members of IFTDA so that a check can be maintained on fraudsters who are exploiting aspiring actresses.

IFTDA president and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit in his letter to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sangram Shirke and Sajid Nadiadwala, wrote, “We wish to inform you that seeing the rampant cases of women molestation giving a bad name to film industry, an innovative plan was envisaged by us to nip the evil in the bud. The most well-known eminent Casting Directors got together under the umbrella of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association fondly called IFTDA, with the solemn and poignant pledge to eradicate this evil.

An immediate action was taken by the Hon. Executive Committee of IFTDA to form a separate division of Casting Directors and enrol them after complete scrutiny of their antecedents, integrity and respect for women. This move was spearheaded by the most reputed Casting Directors, Mr. Mukesh Chhabra, Mr. Honey Trehan, Mr Vicky Sidana, Ms Shruti Mahaian and Ms. Shaarika.

It is our humble request to you to take on board only IFTDA Casting Director members for assurance of safety to women work, in different crafts of film making. We further request you to instruct your Casting Directors to immediately become bonafide members of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association so that they are given the respect from the film fraternity and we jointly fight for the honour of women. Our staff will give upmost cooperation to Your member Producers.”

Earlier this month, a 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly posed as a casting director and demanded sexual favours from a Kolkata woman, who claims to have acted in a few Bengali films, promising her a role in a web series.

