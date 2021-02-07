'If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake': Saif Ali Khan on taking paternity leave

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to welcome his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, will be taking paternity as he embraces fatherhood again.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Saif spoke about the importance of taking paternity leave and also accepted that as an actor, he is in a 'privileged position'.

"Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career," he told the publication.

Sharing the cover on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "The coolest husband ever."