'If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake': Saif Ali Khan on taking paternity leave

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to welcome his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, will be taking paternity as he embraces fatherhood again.
In an interview with Elle magazine, Saif spoke about the importance of taking paternity leave and also accepted that as an actor, he is in a 'privileged position'.
"Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career," he told the publication.
Sharing the cover on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "The coolest husband ever."
Bebo is expected to deliver their second baby this month.
In August 2020, sharing the announcement of their second child with fans, the duo in a joint statement had said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."
In a recent interview with IANS, Saif said fatherhood has made him stable, and that at the moment he is in a position to enjoy having children around.
Asked how fatherhood has changed him, the 50-year-old actor said, "I think there is a certain amount of more patience and stability in life. I was more impatient earlier, and little more concerned with what I'm doing and where I'm going, and (it was) unsettling generally. (I was) trying like most people to balance, trying to be stable for children at the same time, the instability of your own career," he added.
The actor continued: "But now, I think I am more settled. I'm in a position to just enjoy having family around and having children around. It's a good phase."