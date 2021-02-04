'If one tweet rattles your unity...': Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at 'propaganda teachers' for response to Rihanna on farmers' protest

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu took a subtle dig at the Ministry of External Affairs, B-town bigwigs and cricketers, who turned into ‘propaganda teachers’ in response to pop star Rihanna’s tweet on farmers’ protest.
Taapsee wrote, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”
The ‘Thappad’ actor’s tweet comes after scores of Bollywood celebs and cricketers reacted to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the issue, using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
Their tweets come after international personalities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers' protest in the country.
Taapsee was one of the Indian celebs who backed Rihanna’s tweet. Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues. The statement also condemned the violence that broke out during the protests on Republic Day.
The MEA also condemned celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media.
"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
The three farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The protest sites have been turned into fortresses with police putting up multi-layer barricades and concertina wires to stop the movement of vehicles.
The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the Delhi borders come after the violence during the Republic Day tractor parade.