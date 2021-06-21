'If love had a face...': Ananya Panday shares an adorable birthday wish for mom Bhavna

After Father's Day yesterday, celebrations continue for Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as today is her mother Bhavna's birthday.

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress took to her social media handle to wish her Happy Birthday.

Ananya posted a picture of herself sitting with her mom as both posed for a click. Ananya looks pretty in the white top and blue jeans. She paired it with a simple necklace and greyish Duffle bag while her mother looks hot in a one piece and fiery red shades and a pair of anklets.

"If love had a face, it would be yours :sunflower:happppy bday Maaama, love u for life," she captioned the pictures.