'If love had a face...': Ananya Panday shares an adorable birthday wish for mom Bhavna

After Father's Day yesterday, celebrations continue for Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as today is her mother Bhavna's birthday.
The 'Student of the Year 2' actress took to her social media handle to wish her Happy Birthday.
Ananya posted a picture of herself sitting with her mom as both posed for a click. Ananya looks pretty in the white top and blue jeans. She paired it with a simple necklace and greyish Duffle bag while her mother looks hot in a one piece and fiery red shades and a pair of anklets.
"If love had a face, it would be yours :sunflower:happppy bday Maaama, love u for life," she captioned the pictures.
Meanwhile, on Father's Day, created a special video for Chunky Panday. Known for her fun persona and candid demeanour, Ananya recreated four iconic looks of her father.
Through the video, she paid tribute to her dad. Speaking on this fun rendition, Ananya had said, "My father has been my biggest inspiration and strength. This Father’s Day, I wanted to surprise him in a quirky way, so I decided to recreate his looks and show my fans how much I resemble him, in spirit."
On the work front, Ananya will be seen in "Liger", alongside Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. She also Shakun Batra's untitled next film coming up, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
