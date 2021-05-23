'If I think about the loss, I will start crying,' says Boney Kapoor after Cyclone Tauktae destroys 'Maidaan' sets

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, who's bankrolling Ajay Devgn's sports drama 'Maidaan', said that he 'might go into depression' if he thinks about the loss caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

Recently, the set of the sports drama located in the outskirts of Mumbai, was damaged due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds brought by Cyclone Tauktae.

Talking about the budget overshooting and expenses of building a set again, Boney told Hindustan Times, "What I am going through is horrible. I don’t want to be reminded of it. If I think about the pressure or feelings or loss, I will start crying. If I think about the budget overshooting and expenses pilling up, I might go into depression. Mera dil hi nahin kar raha ke set dekhu abhi."

The 'Mr India' producer said that he is trying to stay positive as there hasn't been any casualty.

Last year, a 16-acre, high-maintenance set that was built for 'Maidaan' was dismantled owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.