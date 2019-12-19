‘Idhar chala main udhar chala’: BJP leader Priti Gandhi mocks Hrithik’s ‘directionless’ tweet on CAA protests

In an apparent reference to the police crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said he is "saddened" by the unrest across various educational institutions across India and hoped for peace.

The actor is the latest name from Bollywood to react to the violence the students were subjected to on Sunday evening as they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country.

"I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy," Hrithik, 45, wrote on Twitter.