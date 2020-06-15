Identical scenes from Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan and Heath Ledger's last films go viral

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a versatile actor who managed to impress everyone with his scintillating performances, has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Sushant allegedly killed himself at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.
While scores of actors including Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many others took it online to share their grief over the untimely demise of the young actor, millions of fans also took to Twitter to express their sorrow. A few netizens have shared a screenshot of a car sequence from Sushant's last film-- 'Chhichhore', which is identical to the one in late actors Irrfan Khan and Heath Ledger's last films-- 'Angrezi Medium' and 'The Dark Knight'.
Check out the tweets here:
Irrfan Khan lost his battle to a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on April 29, 2020. While Heath Ledger passed away in 2008 from an accidental overdose in his Manhattan home. He was 28.
