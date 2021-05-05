Ibu Hatela from 'Gunda' in Marvel's 'Eternals'? Bollywood fans spot actor Harish Patel in latest teaser

Marvel Studios on Monday unveiled an exclusive teaser to reaffirm its commitment to the theatrical experience and offered first glimpse into Chloe Zhao's superhero saga 'Eternals'.

The over three-minute-long trailer shared by the studio starts with a compilation of scenes from previous Marvel blockbusters such as "Iron Man", "Captain America", "Thor", "Black Panther", Guardians of the Galaxy", "Doctor Strange" and others.

The clip then offers first look into "Eternals", the studio's epic superhero saga, featuring an ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington.

However, what has grabbed the attention of Desi Marvel fans is the actor that has an uncanny resemblance to Indian actor Harish Patel, who played the iconic character of Ibu Hatela in 1998 film "Gunda".

