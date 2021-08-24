Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's next?

Karan Johar’s multi-starrer love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is getting more interesting by the week. After announcing a super-interesting cast consisting of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt we now have it from the horse’s mouth that Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim will be assisting Karan on this project.

When reached out Karan confirmed the news over a text message. A source close to Karan added, “Both Amrita and Saif, as well as Kareena, are very close to Karan. When Ibrahim’s parents decided that he needs to learn the ropes of filmmaking before facing the camera as an actor, they zeroed-in on Karan Johar whose new film coincides with the decision to school Ibrahim in the basics of filmmaking.”

Some time ago in an interview to this journalist, Sara Ali Khan had revealed; “My brother aspires to be an actor. But as I’ve discovered, it’s an easy dream to have but a very difficult dream to achieve. But I feel Ibrahim has the talent. Once he enacted a monologue for my mother and I. I was holding the sheet of paper on which his lines were written. I couldn’t look at the sheet, I was busy looking at his eyes. They were so emotive.” Incidentally Karan was to launch Sara as an actor. But she couldn’t wait for the right project at Karan’s Dharma Productions.

