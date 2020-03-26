Ibrahim Ali Khan escapes quarantine despite coronavirus lockdown!

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan who has been the latest active starkid on Instagram shared his coronavirus ordeal with a hilarious twist.
The teenager took to his photo sharing app and posted a pocture of himself with the earth in the background. "Quarantine was so boring had to escape", he captioned the post.
Obviously it was a joke if some of you have failed to understand his humour.
A couple of weeks ago, Ibrahim posted a picture with the former and captioned it as, “just me and the old man”. The star kid was jokingly panned by his fans and followers stating that in no way was Saif an ‘old man’.
In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, the senior Nawab was asked about the same, to which he said, “Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn’t bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim’s old man. But I’m keen to be fit and look my best. I’m not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it.”
While fans are excited to see Ibrahim on the big screen, Saif said that he's unsure if he will launch him. However, he mentioned that his boy is sport and likes the idea of being in movies than pursuing an academic job.
When asked what advice would he give Ibrahim, the actor said, "It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully."
