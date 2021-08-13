‘I would sleep on the ground’: Neha Dhupia on battling COVID-19 during second pregnancy

Bollywood actress and Roadies gang leader Neha Dhupia, who is all set to welcome her second child, recently opened up on battling COVID-19 during her initial pregnancy days.

After she and her actor-husband Angad Bedi learned that they’re expecting again, the duo tested positive for COVID-19. This meant stating away from their daughter Mehr who is only two-years-old, even though they opted for home quarantine.

Recalling the difficulties she faced as a mom, with a toddler in the house and an additional member in her tummy, Neha told Bollywood Bubble, “I had a mild version of Covid. But I had a very large version of fear. I had my mask on the whole day and I would sleep on the ground in a certain position staying away from Mehr because I am pregnant and I know there are certain ways of sleeping at that point but then she’ll be like, ‘But mama there is so much space on the bed, you sleep on the bed’ and I would try and tell her that there is a reason why I don’t even want to be close to her so we were working on too much caution and a lot of fear. But together we were very brave.”

Angad and Neha got married in 2018 in Delhi.

Meanwhile on work front, Neha will next be seen in the upcoming thriller "A Thursday" featuring Yami Gautam. She essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film.

It revolves around a play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao.

She will also be seen in action thriller "Sanak" starring Vidyut Jammwal and Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra.

The film is directed by Kanishk Varma, and also features Chandan Roy Sanyal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:52 AM IST