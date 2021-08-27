‘I would probably change the way I said’: Ananya Panday revisits Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dig at her over nepotism comment

"Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai" -- a savage reply by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to actress Ananya Pandey's nepotism statement became a viral meme in 2020.

The reply came during Rajeev Masand's chat show that Ananya and Siddhant attended, where the former was seen trying to define struggle and nepotism.

"I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she said.

More than a year later, Ananya Panday has finally addressed what she thinks of the interaction. During her appearance on Social Media Star, hosted by Janice Sequeira, Ananya said, "Basically, I agree. But also, I think that Sid and I were kind of saying the same thing. Sometimes, in interviews, as you can see, I'm very overwhelmed. If I had to go back, I would probably change the way I said something."

"We were laughing about it later. Sid and I are really close. We have no weird thing about this. People made it something bigger and it became meme-worthy. Genuinely my intention wasn't like what came across," she added.

The actress who is constantly trolled on social media said that even though she takes it with a pinch of salt (and in fact considers them to be her fans too), it really hurts her when her family gets dragged.

Appearing in the chat show 'Pinch Season 2' by Arbaaz Khan, Panday said, "If people troll me, I take it in a positive way, but it upsets me when they start saying things about my mom, dad and even my little sister. I don't hate my haters; in fact, I feel they are my biggest fans because they are constantly checking on me."

On the work front, Ananya has a film with Vijay Deverakonda titled "Liger" and Shakun Batra's directorial next alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 02:19 PM IST