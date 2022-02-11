'I would feel like jumping off local trains': Mrunal Thakur opens up on having suicidal thoughts

Mrunal Thakur, who will soon be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in 'Jersey', recently opened up about the struggles she encountered during her initial days while embarking on a secure career path.

As per Mrunal, her parents wanted her to be a dentist, while she had her interests in crime journalism and appearing on television.

However, despite several auditions and when nothing seemed to fall in place, the actress confessed having suicidal thoughts while living in the maximum city.

In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal said, “There were a lot of responsibilities as well. At that time, I used to think that if I didn’t do this well, I would be nowhere. I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want. I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing."

“I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off. I was staying away from my family. At the age of 17-18, living alone in a city like Mumbai is not easy. You have to take care of your rent and food. You have to account for every rupee. And because my father is a banker, if I withdrew even Rs 500 from my account, he would get to know" she added.

Meanwhile on work front, Mrunal will next be seen in 'Jersey'.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. The film was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. However, the new date has not been announced yet.

She will also be seen in Hindi remake of 'Thadam' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Based on true events, this yet to be titled thriller is directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Mrunal will also be a part of 'Pippa' starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, 'Pippa' is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

