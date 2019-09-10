‘I wore ripped jeans for the first time after I got married’, reveals Mira Raiput Kapoor

Shahid and Mira Kapoor got married back in 2014 and have become parents to two adorable kids Zain and Misha Kapoor. The couple recently were featuring on the cover of Vogue magazine, and during the interview Mira revealed some secrets about her married life, while Shahid revealed Mira’s responses to some of his films.

Mira talked about moving to Mumbai from Delhi, she went on to reveal it was after marriage that she first wore a ripped jeans as her style sense changed. She said “I’ve also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here… The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

Mira is one of the most talked about star wives in Bollywood, she is often snapped by paparazzi without Misha and Shahid Kapoor. She also revealed that she is glad to not have known Shahid before marriage, “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,”

Talking about Mira’s reaction to his role of a drug maniac in Udta Punjab, Shahid said, “We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, ‘You’re not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away!’”

About 2015’s Shaandaar costarring Alia Bhatt, Mira had said, “The earlier you move on, the better,” she had said.