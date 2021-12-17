'I won’t talk about my future work. I’m too superstitious', says Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra, a British-born Indian actor who kick-started her Bollywood journey with thriller drama, Dil Diya Hai in 2006 with Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel, indeed knows how to juggle her personal and professional commitments with flair. An actor, a wife, a doting mother...Geeta dons many hats and she isn’t complaining! Back in 2007, Geeta became a popular name among the audiences, thanks to her stint in Emraan Hashmi-starrer drama thriller, The Train.

Married to Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh – ‘The Master of Spin’ and a mother of two kids, daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha (5) and son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, whom she welcomed in July this year, the actor is currently enjoying motherhood by spending most of her time with her kids. Geeta who is likely to be seen on a TV show along with her better half, Harbhajan Singh, reveals that she wishes to be with her kids as much as she could before kick-starting the shoot.

Geeta who delivered her baby boy in July is focussing on her baby boy’s well-being, the mother of two says, “I am focused on his well-being for the next couple of months. I have a show which will start from April-May, which means we (Geeta and Harbhajan) have enough time to spend with Jovan. And by the time we begin our work, he will be one year old, till then being with him is like giving him ample and back to getting into action.”

Geeta is quite superstitious about her projects, hence when asked about what is she doing on the work front, she refrained from giving us the deets. Giving us a slight hint, Geeta asserts, “I won’t talk about my future work. I’m too superstitious, simply because one of our projects is stuck. We are waiting for it to start soon but it couldn’t happen because of Covid. The channel will announce. I and Harbhajan are both doing together. As far as another project is concerned, yes! It’s also a show.”

Elaborating her feeling of being a mother the actor gushes, “Being a mother is a beautiful thing in the world, it’s more satisfying. I do feel tired, sometimes it’s exhausting, but it makes me feel happy and stress-free. It feels like this is the best thing that ever happened in my life. I have not missed being away from Hinaya a single day since the time she was born. I have been with her every minute. She is five-year-old now, and I have not taken up any work. I have been with her all these years. I didn’t want to miss any single milestone in her life. One parent has to be home, so I chose to be with her. Since Harbhajan was travelling all the time I couldn’t leave my children.”

When asked Geeta what motherhood means to her, the The Train actor quips, “Motherhood is a learning process. I think what you learn while you conceive and deliver your first baby, and the mistakes that you make during the first pregnancy, you don’t repeat those mistakes in the second one. I feel for this term called “Motherhood”, there is no textbook to being a mother. Every woman has her own way of nurturing and bringing up her kids. It’s a personal topic that can’t be defined, it’s something unconditional. We give birth to a child but the child also makes us a mother. We self-learn every day something new, how to tackle things. It’s rewarding, beautiful, fulfilling... It’s a 24x7 job. A lifelong responsibility that stays with you until your last breath. You think and take care of your kids. You can’t define motherhood in words.”

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:08 AM IST