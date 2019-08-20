I won’t apologise for films I have made, says Karan Johar

Karan Johar is often criticised for only focussing on beautiful, high-class people with perfect lives in his works, but the filmmaker has said that he wont apologise for films that has made, although he is willing to change his cinematic syntax with changing times.

“I made that kind of films because I was raised in a certain atmosphere and there was also an aspiration that was attached to my way of thinking. I always thought that cinema was meant to be larger-than-life and therefore, I created characters that were aspirational. But somewhere down the line, cinema’s syntax changed and I have to kind of adapt to that, and make sure that my characters are more rooted and real, so that they don’t seem so flashy anymore. I am accused of affluenza but, having said that, I won’t apologize for the films that I have been made, although I think I have to tweak the level affluenza in future,” KJo said.

Affluenza means first world problems. It is vastly believed that the privilege class really doesn’t have problems, and that their biggest concerns in life are emptiness, feeling disenchanted with life and pursuing money to be happy with it.

In most Karan Johar films, the characters are beautiful, drive luxury cars and live in posh houses, thereby betraying symptoms of affluenza. Asked if he agrees that affluenza is a reality, Karan said, “When you talk about my films and affluenza, then that’s been (done by way of) criticism. Everyone says I make films about first world problems. It is said that if Ranbir Kapoor flies a private plane in a film, then his heart shouldn’t be broken at all. Apparently, if you are wealthy you are not allowed to feel pain.” On work front, Karan Johar will be directing the period drama Takht, starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhavi Kapoor.