'I wish to leave a legacy like my dad': 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is primarily known for being the son of noted singer Kumar Sanu, became a household name in India after his small yet prominent presence in Big Boss 14. Jaan, away from his celebrity background, has come a long way since. And unlike many privileged industry kids, who probably have had the best launchpad for himself, he chose to work on his singles. The rising singer has now released his latest video Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai in collaboration with Dj Shadow.

The song is a fun track that pays homage to the sound and style of Bollywood in a true Jaan and Dj Shadow fashion for the global audience. It is also a remix of an original song from the movie Barsaat (1995) that starred Bobby Deol in Twinkle Khanna. Interestingly the song was sung by Kumar Sanu. “It’s close to my heart because it’s my father’s song but this one does not follow his style. It has my own identity and voice,” says the budding singer, who has been training Hindustani classical since the age of three. “I have also learned western vocals and I play around a lot of instruments,” he adds.

Although Jaan has earned some popularity, we are yet to hear his voice in some Bollywood chartbusters. However, Jaan tells us that he has got associated with two big music composers and things might turn out positive for him by the end of this year.

“Singing Bollywood songs is my ultimate goal. I wish to leave a legacy as my dad has now,” hopes the drummer. He further adds that he looks up to his father for inspiration but follows the versatility of veteran singer Kishore Kumar. “Kishore da’s songs have covered all the emotions in Bollywood songs. I am too young and I feel I have a vast spectrum open for me. I can mould myself into any kind of genre of singing,” he shares. Any Kishore da favorites he has? Ek Chatur Naar from Padosan (1968) and Chingari Koi Bhadke from Amar Prem (1972).”

While Jaan is slowly trying to build his report in the industry with Kumar Sanu’s name backing him, the young singer never really has had the opportunity to grow up with his father. For the unversed, Kumar Sanu separated from his first wife Rita Bhattacharya before Jaan was born. He tells us that he doesn’t miss his father.

“I never had the experience of growing up with him so it’s not like something is taken away from me and I am missing it now. When I am not familiar with the experience of having a father, I don’t miss him. He had no part in my life while I was growing up. My mother is my mom and dad,” Jaan expresses.

During this interview, while we wanted to avoid asking Jaan about his personal life more, it indeed intrigued us if he is in touch with his father after the Big Boss controversy. “I am not in touch with my dad after Big Boss. I have not had a word with him for a long time,” confirms the singer.

For the uninitiated, in one of the episodes of Big Boss Jaan told Nikki Tamboli (another participant) not to speak in Marathi with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya and said, “Mereko chid hoti hai” (it irks me). This rubbed much the wrong way and the audience including MNS leader Ameya Khopkar had demanded an immediate apology. Following this, Kumar Sanu released a video apologising for Jaan’s remarks. “I haven’t been with them for 27 years and I don’t know what teachings he got, what to speak and what not to speak. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing,” senior Sanu said in the video.

All said and done, Jaan still says he has to carry forward his father’s legacy. “I know my dad said I have to inherit my mom’s name but at the end of the day, I am his son. If I do well in the future, both will be proud of me. I’m not a spiteful child, I am happy and lucky,” he shares.

While Jaan doesn’t hold any grudge against his father, he is clearly not content with him either. However, he is all praises for his mother, who he says is her big critic and a fan. “My mother has been so supportive of my musical ambitions. I never felt missed out on anything,” says Jaan, and adds that being raised by a single parent makes him stronger than other children. “I had to fight for everything and I can stand any struggle and continue,” Jaan says in conclusion.