'I wish Sushant hadn't taken the decision so early': Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Chhichhore' winning National Film Award

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who won her fourth National Film Award for Best Actress, has reacted to 'Chhichhore' winning the prestigious award for Best Hindi Film.
The 'Thalaivi' actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Monday, hours after the winners of the national film awards were announced.
When the paparazzi asked Kangana about how she feels after winning the award, the 'Panga' spoke about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said, "Truth always wins over evil."
"I would want to wish all the winners. Above everything, 'Chhichhore' has won an award and Sushant is being missed. May be, this is what he wanted... for his work to be acknowledged, to not be tortured in the industry. Today, it has been proven that no matter how hard the evil tries, truth always wins. No matter how much they tried to oppress Sushant Singh Rajput, but today he has got credit for his work," she said in Hindi.
"I just hope that he would've waited for this. I wish Sushant hadn't taken the decision so early in his life. But, people who conspired against him have somehow won," she added.
She also advised the youth of the country to have faith in their own truth and their talent.
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is part of the cast, also remembered the films lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion.
"As we celebrate our big win, today will also be a day of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told," Tahir said.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is about a bunch of friends who were labelled losers in college.
"I feel incredibly grateful to have played the part of Derek and been a part of 'Chhichhore'. It will always be a special film to me. Nitesh Tiwari and (producer) Sajid Nadiadwala captained this ship, and it was an ace team to have been on," Tahir said.
The actor added: "The film was about never allowing society to decide if you are a winner or a loser but fighting the very notions of these labels and finding your happiness. I feel so rewarded that we have been recognised by the country's highest awards for the film. This definitely makes all the work that went into creating it, worth it. and the film even more special to all of us."
(IANS inputs)
