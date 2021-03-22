'I wish Sushant hadn't taken the decision so early': Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Chhichhore' winning National Film Award

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who won her fourth National Film Award for Best Actress, has reacted to 'Chhichhore' winning the prestigious award for Best Hindi Film.

The 'Thalaivi' actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, on Monday, hours after the winners of the national film awards were announced.

When the paparazzi asked Kangana about how she feels after winning the award, the 'Panga' spoke about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and said, "Truth always wins over evil."

"I would want to wish all the winners. Above everything, 'Chhichhore' has won an award and Sushant is being missed. May be, this is what he wanted... for his work to be acknowledged, to not be tortured in the industry. Today, it has been proven that no matter how hard the evil tries, truth always wins. No matter how much they tried to oppress Sushant Singh Rajput, but today he has got credit for his work," she said in Hindi.

"I just hope that he would've waited for this. I wish Sushant hadn't taken the decision so early in his life. But, people who conspired against him have somehow won," she added.

She also advised the youth of the country to have faith in their own truth and their talent.

Here's the video: