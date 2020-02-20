'I wish I could set the clock back by 21 years': Gul Panag on permanent commission to women Army officers

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months, terming the government's argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them command posts as "disturbing". Weighing in on the same, Bollywood actress Gul Panag opined for The Quint, stating that she wanted to join the Indian Army but was deterred by disdain towards women.

The apex court said women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces. Gul, who dreamed of being a part of the force in India at a very young age. “As an army brat, I was fascinated by the chivalrous conduct of the officers and soldiers with respect to women. Car doors were opened, chairs were pulled and even Generals would rise when a lady arrived at any event or social gathering”, she said.

“Yet, I did not fail to notice that the underlying reason for this conduct was the age-old belief that the weaker sex had to be protected by the gallant knights”, she added.