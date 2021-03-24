'I will not get sad': Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor, dances to 'Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge' - watch video

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who lost her husband Rishi Kapoor last year to leukemia, graced the stage of singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' for their upcoming episode.

A promo shared by Sony TV shows the veteran actress dancing to their popular track 'Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge' in Rishi Kapoor special episode.

"I am really happy to be here. Today, we will not get sad, today I will not get sad. I want to celebrate Rishi ji in my memories together. I've come here after a very long time, alone. The last time, I came here with my husband. Because I am alone here today, I needed some courage but now that I am here, we're going to enjoy today," she says in the video.

Neetu is also seen giving 'shagun' to Neha Kakkar, who tied the knot with her beau Rohanpreet earlier this year.