'I will never commit suicide but if something happens...': Abhinav Singh Kashyap after blaming Salman Khan and family

Dabangg director Abhinav Singh Kashyap has come out with a series of serious allegations against Salman Khan and his family members claiming they were harassing him.

He followed it up with a post in which he claimed that there existed a Bandra cartel but he had no personal grudges against anyone ‘except the Khans’.

He went on to add that if something happened to him, the country knew ‘who to blame’.

Read his full post below:

A lot of people are showing concern about my safety. Some concern is genuine, some fake. Either ways, I have done what I have done and will face up to whatever fate may come. I am not about to back off from my story. I have suffered for 10 years and I am quite done with it.

To those who are asking why I have not taken the names of others in the Bandra cartel. Well..!! I have heard many more exploitation stories in Bollywood but have no personal grudges to grind against anyone except the Khans.

I hope the people who have personally suffered at the hand of others can find the courage to write their own story with names. Expose your own tormentors. Or else don't expect any help from me.. This is my own struggle against the Salman Khan family and I alone am enough to take these guys on.

Yes.. I will never commit suicide but should anything untoward happen to me.. By now the country knows who to blame... Treat this as my police statement. cheers.

#shutdownbollywood #Investigate #Introspect #BoycottSalmanKhan