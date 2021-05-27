‘I will catch you’: Randeep Hooda shares cryptic post amid backlash for sexist, casteist 'joke' against Mayawati in old video

Actor Randeep Hooda was at the centre of a growing social media storm on Wednesday over a nine-year video in which he's seen making derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Amid social media backlash, Randeep took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post featuring a picture of a tiger clicked by him.

He captioned it using a quote by Sherkhan from “Jungle Book”, stating, “No matter how fast you run, no matter where you hide, I will catch you.”