'I was unsure of myself,': Ileana D’Cruz reveals why she signed fewer films in Bollywood than the South

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz recently opened up about taking up lesser projects in the Hindi film industry than in the South.

In one of her recent interviews, Ileana also admitted that she is not happy with the way her career in Bollywood has shaped up.

Explaining why she signed only a few Hindi films, the Barfi actress told Bollywood Hungama that she could have done a lot more and in the future she wants to do a lot more.

Ileana revealed that she is pushing at it and trying to do the best that she possibly can right now as it is never too late.

Ileana went on to say that she signed a lot more films down South and took up less work in Bollywood because she was holding back a lot.

She said that she was unsure of herself and of making a mistake or doing the wrong film. The actress further said that she did not much about these things when she was working in the South.

Ileana added that she does not want to work in the same way now and would like to experiment and take risks.

A few days back, Ileana opened up about battling sexism and body-shaming. She also revealed the prejudices and typecasting she had to face in the industry.

Ileana had further stated that things have not changed over the years and every day she gets at least 10 messages on social media platforms about body shaming. The actress went on to say that she has now grown to accept herself and not listen to what other people have to say.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in The Big Bull in which she played the role of a journalist. She will be next seen in Unfair & Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda.

Ileana had made her way into people’s heart with her amazing performance in films like Barfi, Rustom and Raid to name a few.

Before making her Bollywood debut, she was already an established actor in the South Indian film industry with hits such as Pokiri, Jalsa and Kick to her credit.