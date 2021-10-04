'I was trolled for no fault of mine': Shamita Shetty breaks silence amid backlash over Raj Kundra's arrest in porn films case

Bollywood actress and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Shamita Shetty recently spoke about the hostile circumstances in which she began her journey on Karan Johar-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT' and how that affected her.

For the unawares, Shamita was brutally trolled by netizens after she came out in support of her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn films case.

Shamita had entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house days after her brother-in-law was detained for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. The case unfolded in the real world while Shamita made headway on the show.

Now, just beforing entering Salman's show, Shamita said in an interview that it was 'difficult' for her to do the show when her family was in crisis.

The 'Mohabatein' actress told Bollywood Bubble, "It was very difficult for me the first time around, because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it's better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn't want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, 'The show must go on'."

She further added, "I failed to understand how people can express so much hate. What is actually happening in their lives for them to reach that point to want to spread so much hate out there, so much judgement. It was very painful for me I am not going to behave cool and say no it doesn’t affect me. It did affect me. I think it affected me even more because my family was going through a lot. So it definitely saddened me but having said that there were a lot of os supporters as well. So I didn’t want to negate that. I wanted to focus on the positives."

After spending several weeks in judicial custody, Raj Kundra was granted bail last month. Shilpa reportedly told investigators that she had no knowledge of his business dealings.

Talking about Shamita, the actress had earlier participated in Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 3', but she had to leave the show mid-way as her sister Shilpa Shetty was getting married.

She then went on to become one of the finalists of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

