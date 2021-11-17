'I was trained by Cyril Raffaelli who has trained legends like Bruce Willis and Jason Statham,' says Special Ops 1.5 actor Aadil Khan

After working at a garment store, a call centre and entertaining people as a radio jockey, Aadil Khan made his acting debut last year with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ambitious film Shikara. Now, he is seen in Neeraj Pandey's web series Special Ops 1.5 alongside Kay Kay Menon, Aftaab Shivdasani and Vinay Pathak. According to Aadil, his character in the action espionage thriller is extremely different from that in Shikara.

"I think that people, in general, are like onions. They choose and decide what kind of character they want to bring out and live with it. As actors, I think the characters that we play are all in us, and we keep shuffling them depending on the parts we play. So, while I wouldn't say it was particularly 'difficult' but challenging and at the same time extremely interesting," Aadil shares.

Special Ops 1.5 has quite a few action sequences, and Aadil got trained by the best for it. He even got a punching bag installed at his home in Mumbai. "For Special Ops 1.5, I had to train and learn action, a skill set that wasn't required of me earlier. I wanted to get trained, and Neeraj (Pandey) sir ensured we got the best people on board. I was trained by Cyril Raffaelli, an international action director and has trained legends like Bruce Willis and Jason Statham, among other Hollywood actors," Aadil signs off. Along with him, Ukrainian action director, Peter, also trained him. But he also focused on physical fitness.

Aadil is all praise for the cast and crew of For Special Ops 1.5. "I think they're each fantastic people. They come with so much of experience and have each done some brilliant work and most importantly they're good human beings with a lot of insight into life. So, spending time with them and just being around them was great learning. Simply having those discussions and co-acting with them taught me a lot," says Aadil.

Over the course, he has fostered a beautiful relationship with them and they're all like family to him. "It also comes in handy as an actor that with every new project you build new families and strong bonds with people because it's a collective effort at the end of the day. About 150 to 200 people come together to make one project happen. So, it really makes a lot of difference," he says. Now he is chasing quality work, good scripts, and great characters, but not the numbers. "So be it one project in a year or 10, I want to ensure I do full justice to each part I play," he signs off.

