‘I was the first lady to fly in Kargil’, claims Gunjan Saxena’s former IAF colleague Sreevidya Rajan

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ seems to have a series of obstacles to overcome besides meeting the likeness of its audience.

After Retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi, who served in the IAF with Saxena slammed the movie and its makers, another former colleague Sreevidya Rajan has raised questions on the biopic.

The movie is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who reportedly became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Rajan served as a helicopter pilot in the IAF back in 1999 during the Kargil War.

In an elaborate Facebook post, Rajan said that she was also a lady officer who was posted along with Saxena at Udhampur, and that both have gone through their share of ups and downs in their journey at the Indian Air Force.

Rajan said, “Both of us were posted to Udhampur in 1996 but in the movie, it was shown that she was the only lady pilot posted at the unit. Since the two of us were the first lady pilots to be posted to that helicopter unit, we were sceptical about our acceptance in the male-dominated niche area of flying. We were received with the usual preconceived notions and prejudices from a few colleagues. However, there were enough officers to support us. We were under strict scrutiny and certain mistakes of ours were met with corrective actions which may have been overlooked had it been done by our male counterparts. We had to work harder than our counterparts to prove ourselves to be at par with them. Some were not happy to share the professional space with us but the majority accepted and treated us as fellow officers working towards a common goal.”

Rajan went on to add that the portrayal of Saxena in the film is factually incorrect because she was the first woman pilot, who flew on missions during the Kargil War, even before Gunjan arrived at Srinagar.