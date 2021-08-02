'I was stressed and terrified’: Meezaan Jaffrey on playing Ranveer Singh's body double in 'Padmaavat'

Popular actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jafri who made his Bollywood debut in "Malaal" (2019) was recently seen in Priyadarshan's comedy film "Hungama 2".

The star kid, however revealed that his actual “screen debut” happened in 2018 with the film “Padmaavat” starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan Meezaan shared that he played Ranveer’s body double in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali epic.

Elaborating on his experience while working with the biggies of Bollywood, Meezaan said, "Bhansali sir trusted me, and he would rehearse scenes with me. He would record the rehearsals and the blockings, and he'd give me feedback on my performance."

Recalling the time he was tensed on set as he was getting decked up to essay the ruthless sultan, Alauddin Khalji, Meezaan stated, “I was there on set, in costume and makeup. I hadn't eaten anything, so I was really stressed. I was a little late. I learned the script in that one hour. The moment I came out, I was already nervous about doing proper acting in front of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it was technically my 'silver screen debut', and there were 500 junior artistes around me, and I had to deliver a whole speech.”

“Then an assistant director comes to me and shows me Ranveer's version of the shot, and asks me to replicate his mannerisms. I was like, 'why couldn't you have told me before! I was already so tense'. But regardless, I went ahead, I was terrified, I was in bad shape,” he added.

"Hungama 2" released on July 23 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pranitha Subhash and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.