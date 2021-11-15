'I was shocked': Salman Khan reacts to Aayush Sharma's transformation from 'LoveYatri' to 'Antim' - watch video

As we inch closer to the release of 'Antim: The Final Truth', the anticipation and excitement for the film is skyrocketing and one of the major factors for the same is Aayush Sharma's phenomenal transformation from the loverboy in his debut film to the raging bull as the menacing gangster in his upcoming next.

In the latest BTS video of the film, the cast and crew encapsulate the journey of Rahuliya as Aayush Sharma delved into the character.

Surprising not just the audience and critics but also the entire cast and crew of 'Antim: The Final Truth', Aayush Sharma has emerged as the personification of dedication and perseverance with his physical as well as character transformation. Evolving as an actor with every step, Aayush has garnered the appreciation of one and all for his remarkable act as Rahuliya.

From his ripped, toned body to acing the nuances of his character, Aayush Sharma imbibed the traits of Rahuliya, a dreaded yet relatable gangster.

Showering praises on his co-star Salman Khan who essays the police officer locking horns with Aayush's Rahuliya said, "I was shocked, there's been a huge transformation from LoveYatri to Antim. He's worked so hard in the film, that he's work will be appreciated."

Director Mahesh Manjrekar said, "Aayush worked really hard with the physical transformation, we needed a very tough looking guy. I realised this boy has a lot of passion and he's extremely focused, he knows what he wants to do, I think he has done a brilliant job. Nobody I see in the industry today would have played Rahuliya so brilliantly and so convincingly."

Mahima Makwana who plays Aayush's love interest in the film also shed light on his emotional portrayal pointing out his brilliance with his emotional scenes as well as dramatic scenes, in addition to his physical transformation.

Aayush Sharma also spoke about his character and expressed gratitude to the team saying, "First of all was the physical transformation, I needed to look like somebody who can be a strong character on the screen. I wanted to keep him very believable, a gangster in real life, might just be looking like a common man, it is just that he has the power to pull the trigger. Antim is a film that has taught me a lot, it helped me grow as an actor, it helped me grow as a human being, thanks to Mahesh sir, Salman Bhai, it's a very special feeling. When the film started I never thought I'll be able to execute Rahuliya, when the film ended I don't know how to not be Rahuliya."

With every asset, Aayush Sharma has presented new levels of commitment and professionalism, winning hearts of the audience with his transformation, dancing skills alongwith his dedication as he shot two songs- Vighnaharta and Bhai Ka Birthday despite a fractured palm.

'Antim: The Final Truth' will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

