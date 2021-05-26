'I was seen as a fallen woman': Mallika Sherawat on the backlash she faced for bold scenes in 'Murder'

Actress Mallika Sherawat recently opened up on the backlash she faced for her 2004 film Murder and also talked about how she was 'morally assassinated'.

Mallika hogged the limelight with Khwahish in 2003 and then went on to feature in Murder. With two of these bold films right at the start of her career, Mallika was a headline maker for obvious reasons.

After several years, the actress has opened up on how she dealt with all the criticism. During an interaction with ETimes, Mallika said she has almost morally assassinated her bold scenes in Murder and was seen as a fallen woman.