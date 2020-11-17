'I was replaced because hero’s wife didn’t want me in the film', says Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who's been quite vocal about the struggles she faced in the initial stages of her career, has said that she was once replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want her in the film.
The 'Thappad' actress also spoke about the misogynistic nature of the industry and revealed that several people had advised her against doing women-driven films.
In an interview with Filmfare, Pannu revealed, "I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget."
"There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don’t know what’s happened behind my back," she added.
Known for pushing the the envelope with films like 'Pink', 'Mulk', 'Saandh Ki Aankh' and more, Taapsee said that she has decided to only do films that will make her genuinely happy to go to work.
"Whenever a girl has tried to do women-driven films there’s a tag that’s attached to her and male stars are then hesitant to take her as their leading lady. It might be a little harder, longer journey but it’s going to be one that I’m going to enjoy each day. It has worked out till now," she was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full with movies like 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Shabaash Mithu' and the Hindi remake of the German experimental thriller film 'Run Lola Run'.
