'I was replaced because hero’s wife didn’t want me in the film', says Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who's been quite vocal about the struggles she faced in the initial stages of her career, has said that she was once replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want her in the film.

The 'Thappad' actress also spoke about the misogynistic nature of the industry and revealed that several people had advised her against doing women-driven films.

In an interview with Filmfare, Pannu revealed, "I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget."