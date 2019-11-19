I was not sure about 3D initially in Tanhaji but I am happy about it now: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is playing Udaybhan Rathore, Rajput warrior in Tanhaji, which is played by Ajay Devgn. He is uniting with Ajay after Omkara and before that, they have worked with each other in Kachche Dhaage.

Saif says," I remember that filmwe would shoot in Rajasthan and had s good time. This is his 100th film. I think this is an incredible achievement technically. You need passion and need to love your work. I am just very happy to be part of his 100th film. I had really good time. What I love about Ajay is that the kind of star he is and the systems he supports. He has worked with many people I have seen those people with him from past 30 years ,same spot boys,light men,technicians ,they have been working with him till today. He has supported massive part of the industry. I have a lot of respect t for him. After working with him so many years I thought he would have changed but he hasn't. I thought he may have become serious. He is a generous actor. He is a confident filmmaker and an actor."

He further says," I was bit nervous initially because I have never been part of 3D film and had not seen one for a long time. But Ajay and his team has done a good job."

Talking about the preparations he says,"We have done lot of hard work on the location. I used to drive to Filmcity everyday early in the morning and they had created a huge set there. It was comfortable shoot, everything would go smoothly. Our director Om Raut was so focused and knew what he wanted.We would have 15-20 takes. It is big thing to get such opportunity. It isn't like earlier takes were not good but we would still improvise it.Udaybhan was an interesting character. "

When asked him does he enjoy playing grey characters ,he says,"Yes, I thinks so and they must have thought something like this when they offered me this role. It is a special role and I do enjoy such roles. I don't know if I will only enjoy doing that. But once in while it is great to do it. It is a good part ,which they have conceived it."