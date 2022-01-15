'I was just greedy': Priyanka Chopra admits 'Mary Kom' biopic should have gone to someone from the North East

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who played the titular role in the 2014 biopic ‘Mary Kom’ recently admitted that the part should have gone to someone from the North East.

For those unversed, the film’s makers and Chopra Jonas were deemed as racist given its casting.

Not to mention, the former Miss World’s co-star Lin Laishram, who played Kom's best friend in the film had told The Free Press Journal, “I admire Priyanka for her hard work, she really put in a lot of hours in order to look like Mary Kom but I always felt that casting is an important step in film. I believe in authenticity and inclusivity, so a girl from Manipur or the North East could have been surely cast to represent us.”

Directed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom also starred Darshan Kumaar and Sunil Thapa.

Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra Jonas stated, I was very sceptical taking it on in the beginning because she was a living, breathing icon and she made a place for so many female athletes. Plus, I look nothing like her. She comes from the northeast of India and I am from northern India and we physically didn’t look alike. In hindsight, the part should have probably gone to someone from the northeast. But I was just greedy as an actor to get a chance to tell her story, because she inspired me so much, as a woman, as an Indian woman, as an athlete. When the filmmakers insisted I do it, I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it.”

On work front, Priyanka is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller series ‘Citadel’.

Besides "Citadel", PC will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. She is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:57 AM IST