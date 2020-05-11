'I was having a movie marathon last night': Poonam Pandey denies reports of being arrested amid Lockdown 3.0

Actor Poonam Pandey has on Monday denied reports of being arrested by Marine Drive Police on Sunday for violating lockdown rules amid novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pandey posted a video on Instagram and said that she heard that she had gotten arrested. However, she said at the time she was having a movie marathon.

She said, “Hey guys, I had a movie marathon last night. I watched three movies back-to-back, it was fun. I have been getting calls since last night that I am arrested and I am seeing that in the news as well. Guys, please don’t write that about me. I am home and I am perfectly fine. Love you all.”

