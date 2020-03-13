'I was foolish enough to give him a second chance': When Deepika Padukone opened up on relationship woes

Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed." Deepika's assertion came in an interview reproduced by asianetnews.com.

Speaking of no one in particular, the actress said infidelity is a deal breaker for her, reports freepressjournal.in.

"The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don't really expect much in return.

But, infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can't f*ck around with it," she said, about a relationship gone wrong.

Deepika and Ranbir reportedly dated for two years before parting ways in 2009. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018. Ranbir is currently said to be dating actress Alia Bhatt, although the "Brahmastra" co-stars are yet to officially confirm the affair.