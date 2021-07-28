'I was devastated': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals he wanted to drink himself to death after 'Delhi 6' failure

Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, in his autobiography 'The Stranger in the Mirror', has revealed that he was devastated after the failure of his film 'Delhi 6.'

The film, which was released in 2009, starred actors Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. It did not live up to box office expectations and was also not well-received critically.

In his autobiography, the director has confessed he couldn't handle the failure of the film and that he wanted to drink himself to death.

He wrote, "The film opened on Friday, 20 February 2009, to a great response. By Sunday, we had done over Rs 40 crore of business, but then came Monday, and the audience just vanished from the theatres. I was devastated. Was it too dark a reality for them? Were they unable to identify with the protagonist? The box office debacle, and my own conflict with what ending was appropriate, shook me deeply. Was I capable of producing great cinema consistently?"