'I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best filmmakers': Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award, has said that she was an 'unwanted girl child', but now works with the 'best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians.'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to Twitter to laud Ranaut for proving her mettle and tweeted: "working non-stop, doing amazing films after films, during the toughest Covid period. Imagine from Jayalalita to action to Air Force… a kind of life to die for. A lot of young actors must learn from her."

Replying to the tweet, the 'Manikarnika' actress wrote on Sunday, "I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians. I love my work, not for money, not for fame. When best of the world look at me and say ‘only you can do it.’ I know I may have been unwanted but I was needed. Much needed."