'I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best filmmakers': Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently bagged her fourth National Film Award, has said that she was an 'unwanted girl child', but now works with the 'best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians.'
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to Twitter to laud Ranaut for proving her mettle and tweeted: "working non-stop, doing amazing films after films, during the toughest Covid period. Imagine from Jayalalita to action to Air Force… a kind of life to die for. A lot of young actors must learn from her."
Replying to the tweet, the 'Manikarnika' actress wrote on Sunday, "I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians. I love my work, not for money, not for fame. When best of the world look at me and say ‘only you can do it.’ I know I may have been unwanted but I was needed. Much needed."
This isn't the first time Kangana has spoken about being an 'unwanted' girl child.
Earlier this month, the 34-year-old said that her her family didn’t mind her as second daughter as she was ‘very beautiful and easy to marry off’
Sharing a throwback picture of herself with sister Rangoli, she tweeted, "My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time."
"There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world, extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful," she wrote in a separate tweet.
On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for 'Tejas' in Jaisalmer. Besides this, she will also be seen in the films 'Dhaakad' and 'Thalaivi'.