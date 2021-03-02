'I was a big star once, my market value went down': Bobby Deol

He was dubbed the Italian Stallion when he entered Bollywood, long mane adding to his dashing loverboy charm. Although his debut film Barsaat fared way below expectation in 1995, he had a few top hits in the early decade of his career, notably Gupt, Soldier, Baadal and Bichhoo.

Yet, what followed didn't make for a happy picture. Dharmendra's younger son and Sunny Deol's younger brother Bobby suddenly witnessed a drop in his career graph in the new millennium. Films stopped doing well, the offers started slowing down.

The actor says that it took him some time to accept the fact that he would have to settle for roles lesser than the lead.

"I used to be a big star once upon a time but things didn't work out. My market value went down. I went through a phase where I couldn't understand why this happened and I started giving up," Bobby told IANS.