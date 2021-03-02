I want to work in different genres of films and not stick to a specific kind: Varun Sharma

Actor Varun Sharma, who was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) is back on the big screen, this time in a completely new genre, horror-comedy. The actor who had earlier starred in commercially successful films including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), Dilwale (2015), and Fukrey Returns (2017) will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi. The movie is set for a theatrical release on March 11. In an interview with the Cinema Journal, Varun talks about the movie, working with Rajkummar, Janhvi, and his personal life. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about Roohi. Do you watch horror movies?

Roohi is almost like the crazy sister of Stree (2018)! It is quirky yet unique. Its story is something that has never been seen before. The film revolves around a boy who falls in love with a female ghost (Chudail). The genre being horror-comedy, the screenplay is driven with ample turns and twists. I would avoid watching horror films earlier but after watching Stree, I feel watching them brings in loads of laughter and fun.

Do you think that Roohi’s distributors will benefit because the theatres have re-opened?

It is a blessing that the theatres have finally reopened. Many had held their films back and waited to release them in theatres, Roohi being one of them. Roohi will be the first proper release since the government’s announcement of 100% seat occupancy at the theatres. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry faced a major setback. However, people have accepted this conundrum and learned to live with it. They have resumed normalcy, to an extent, by attending cricket matches and gradually stepping into theatres. Similarly, I feel, that people have regained their entertainment spirit and will definitely flock to the theatres to watch Roohi, benefitting the distributors.

How was your experience working with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor?

The experience was absolutely amazing! This was my second outing with Rajkummar Rao, the first being Dolly Ki Doli (2015). We always bounced of splendid chemistry, both off and on camera. If we lacked have chemistry off-screen, it would have surely reflected on-screen! Working with Janhvi Kapoor was fabulous! I did not know her personally, apart from meeting her at events, occasionally. We had properly met at the narration/reading of the film. Honestly, it isn’t easy to play two characters simultaneously, (being Roohi & Afzana ), which she has performed with ace and exuberance.