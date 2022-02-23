'I want to work harder and stay disciplined': 'Bulbbul' actor Triptii Dimri reveals her birthday resolution

'Bulbbul' star Triptii Dimri celebrates her 27th birthday on Wednesday and the actress plans to spend the day amidst nature.

Triptii, who has been hailed for her performance in films like 'Laila Majnu' and 'Bulbbul', was asked about her birthday resolution for this year. Triptii shares, “I want to work harder and stay disciplined on a daily basis. At times, we make plans and set goals for ourselves but hardly do the work that will help us achieve our goals on a daily basis. We just do it for a week or two and fall back into our old practices. So, this is something that I want to change this year. That's the resolution - to be able to stay disciplined and be honest towards my work and with people around me. I think it’ll be great if I'm able to achieve that.”

As fans are eager to see Triptii on screen, talking about her future projects for the year, she says, “There are some exciting projects lined up. There is Netflix’s 'Qala', directed by Anvita Dutt which is close to my heart. There are a couple of other films that are lined up, that I can’t speak of right now. I'm very excited and nervous at the same time about all the projects. However, I am thankful for the work coming my way.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:43 PM IST